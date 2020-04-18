Commissioner Bahawalpur Division visits Ehsaas Kafalat camp, wheat procurement centre at Mubarakpur

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme camp and wheat procurement centre at Mubarakpur, some 40 kilometres from here Saturday.

He inspected the arrangements at both the sites. Women at Ehsaas Kafalat Programme camp apprised Commissioner about their problems.

Commissioner directed the staff to treat the visiting persons with respect and provide them cash without any hurdle. He also directed for ensuring social distancing and use of hand sanitizers. During his visit to wheat procurement centre, Commissioner was briefed that gunny bags for procuring 3356 metric ton wheat have been issued from the centre. Commissioner appreciated the performance of centre staff and expressed hope that the target of wheat procurement will be achieved on time.