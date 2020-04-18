UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Visits Ehsaas Kafalat Camp, Wheat Procurement Centre At Mubarakpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:55 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division visits Ehsaas Kafalat camp, wheat procurement centre at Mubarakpur

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme camp and wheat procurement centre at Mubarakpur, some 40 kilometres from here Saturday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Ehsaas Kafalat Programme camp and wheat procurement centre at Mubarakpur, some 40 kilometres from here Saturday.

He inspected the arrangements at both the sites. Women at Ehsaas Kafalat Programme camp apprised Commissioner about their problems.

Commissioner directed the staff to treat the visiting persons with respect and provide them cash without any hurdle. He also directed for ensuring social distancing and use of hand sanitizers. During his visit to wheat procurement centre, Commissioner was briefed that gunny bags for procuring 3356 metric ton wheat have been issued from the centre. Commissioner appreciated the performance of centre staff and expressed hope that the target of wheat procurement will be achieved on time.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur Women From Wheat

Recent Stories

Cabinet passes resolution on publishing health inf ..

30 minutes ago

FM Qureshi urges opposition to avoid criticism ami ..

5 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sindh orders extensive testing in t ..

5 minutes ago

Effective COVID-19 combat system in place to mitig ..

5 minutes ago

Rs 67.5m Zakat distributed among labourers in Sial ..

5 minutes ago

Two killed in accident in Dera Ismail Khan

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.