Commissioner Bahawalpur Division visits field hospital for coronavirus patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Coronavrius Field Hospital established at Government Degree College for Special education here Thursday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf and officers of Health Department.

Commissioners visited various sections of the hospital.

Commissioner was briefed that the hospital comprising 10 beds has been divided into three wards categorized according to the severity of coronavirus. Separate wards have been established for male and female patients.