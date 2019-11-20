UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bahawalpur For Adding New Events To Mela Channar Peer

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur for adding new events to Mela Channar Peer

Mela Channar Peer is an integral part of Cholistani culture and is playing an important role in highlighting the centuries-old rich history of the area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Mela Channar Peer is an integral part of Cholistani culture and is playing an important role in highlighting the centuries-old rich history of the area.

These remarks were made by Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal while presiding over a meeting at his office here today.

He said that Mela Channar Peer has helped in boosting tourism in South Punjab and introduced the Cholistan to the world. He said coming Mela Channar Peer will be made colourful by adding new events.

He said camel dance, camel race, horse race and circus will be part of the Mela. He said that food Street would also be set up. the meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Regional Manager Tourism Development Corporation Shahid Mehmood and officers of other concerned departments.

