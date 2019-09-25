UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bahawalpur For Eradication Of Dengue Virus

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:49 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur for eradication of dengue virus

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that all the concerned departments should strive for eradicating dengue virus under the Chief Minister's vision of dengue free Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that all the concerned departments should strive for eradicating dengue virus under the Chief Minister's vision of dengue free Punjab.

He said that strict action would be taken against officers who will show negligence in this regard. He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by divisional heads of concerned departments besides Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts who attended the meeting through video link. While briefing the meeting, Director health Service Zafar Iqbal told that overall 1328 vector surveillance teams are performing their duties in anti-dengue campaign and during last 24 days 1027 outdoor surveillance teams have inspected 179,877 houses in the district and examined 8653 sites potentially having dengue larva.

He told that vector surveillance of almost 94 percent houses of Bahawalpur division have been completed. He further told that 245 beds were allocated for dengue patients in the hospitals of Bahawalpur division including 106 beds in Bahawalpur district, 84 in Bahawalnagar and 78 beds in Rahim Yar Khan.

As many 11 patients were confirmed to have dengue virus ad all of these patients were from other districts. Deputy Commissioners of all the three districts of Bahawalpur division briefed the meeting about measures taken against dengue virus in their respective districts.

