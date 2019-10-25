UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:22 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur for promotion of tourism

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that administration was planning to establish camping site for the tourists to promote tourism at Bahawalpur with the collaboration of Punjab tourism Development Corporation in the near future. He made these remarks while speaking as a chief guest in a ceremony held at district press club, Bahawalpur, here on Friday.

The ceremony was organized by a local tourist club in the honour of two bikers who traveled from Bahawalpur to Iran to promote tourism.

"Technical aspects to establish camping sites were already explored by the local administration to facilitate the tourists to promote tourism in this highly enriched tourist destination of Cholistan region", Commissioner Bahawalpur maintained.

Commissioner Bahawalpur further said that to expand the scope of 2020 Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally, the component of motor bike races would be introduced.

He highly appreciated the two bikers Rais Ehsan ul Haq and Ali Sultan who covered 8 thousand kilometers from Bahawalpur to Tehran.

President District Press Club Bahawalpur Naseer Ahmad Nasir, General Secretary Mian Azizud din, Imran Bhinder and Rais Sultan ul Haq also spoke on the occasion.

On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal also awarded commemorative shields to bikers Rais Ehsan ul Haq, Ali Sultan, Director Public Relations, Rana Ajaz Mahmood, President Press Club Naseer Ahmad Nasir, General Secretary Mian Aziz ud din and prominent intellectual Sumaira Malik.

