UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur For Provision Of Safe, Healthy Environment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:59 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur for provision of safe, healthy environment

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal said Monday all resources would be brought into operation to overcome environmental pollution in Bahawalpur Divison in order to provide a healthy and safe environment to the residents

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal said Monday all resources would be brought into operation to overcome environmental pollution in Bahawalpur Divison in order to provide a healthy and safe environment to the residents.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office here.

He said that measures for environmental protection would be ensured before allowing construction of poultry sheds, petrol pumps, and industrial units.

The Commissioner said that additional place for dumping dead chickens and other wastes would be mandatory for poultry farms.

He said that petrol pumps would need to establish green belts and facilities for drivers in addition to safety measures.

The meeting was told that the construction of 102 petrol pumps and 58 poultry farm control sheds have been approved in Bahawalpur division.

Related Topics

Dead Petrol Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed receives Mediterranean Parliamentar ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

31 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

46 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

46 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

1 hour ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.