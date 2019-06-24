Commissioner Bahawalpur for provision of safe, healthy environment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal said Monday all resources would be brought into operation to overcome environmental pollution in Bahawalpur Divison in order to provide a healthy and safe environment to the residents.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office here.

He said that measures for environmental protection would be ensured before allowing construction of poultry sheds, petrol pumps, and industrial units.

The Commissioner said that additional place for dumping dead chickens and other wastes would be mandatory for poultry farms.

He said that petrol pumps would need to establish green belts and facilities for drivers in addition to safety measures.

The meeting was told that the construction of 102 petrol pumps and 58 poultry farm control sheds have been approved in Bahawalpur division.