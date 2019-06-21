Commissioner Bahawalpur for strict action against illegal, unregistered housing colonies

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that strict action would be taken against illegal housing colonies and developers of these housing colonies will be blacklisted

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has said that strict action would be taken against illegal housing colonies and developers of these housing colonies will be blacklisted.

He made these remarks while presiding over a meeting held to discuss the status of illegal housing colonies. The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada, Superintendent Engineer MEPCO Khwaja Niaz Ahmad, Executive Engineer MEPCO Shams-ul-Haq, Director Bahawalpur Development Authority Akbar Khan while Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was told there are 99 unregistered housing colonies in Bahawalpur, 85 in Bahawalnagar and 170 in Rahim Yar Khan. The meeting was further briefed that the number of illegal housing societies in Bahawalpur district is 44 while the tally of illegal housing societies in Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts stands at 42 and 43 respectively.

Total 30 cases were registered against illegal builders and developers in Bahawalpur division. The commissioner directed the concerned departments to provide all the approved facilities to the registered and legal housing colonies.