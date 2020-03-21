Commissioner Bahawalpur for strict action against hoarding, overpricing

Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that people involved in hoarding and overpricing will be dealt with iron hands

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that people involved in hoarding and overpricing will be dealt with iron hands.

While presiding over a high-level video link meeting at his office here today, he said that all resources will be utilized to bring a balance between demand and supply of essential commodities.

He directed all the officers to make sure that no gatherings are held in their areas.

He also instructed to ensure the timely closing of restaurants and public places and said people should be made aware of the situation of coronavirus.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other Revenue Officers of Bahawalpur Division.