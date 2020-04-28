UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur For Strict Action Against Hoarding, Overpricing

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur for strict action against hoarding, overpricing

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that hoarding and overcharging would be dealt with iron hands and culprits be penalized with heavy fines as well as imprisonment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that hoarding and overcharging would be dealt with iron hands and culprits be penalized with heavy fines as well as imprisonment.

This he said while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here.

Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates to enhance their monitoring and keep a vigil on elements who cause artificial inflation in markets.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to safeguard the interest of masses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and other concerned officers. Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts attended the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Price Bahawalnagar Market

Recent Stories

Federal Cabinet allows three weeks more time to Su ..

10 minutes ago

Rupee loses value against US dollar by Rs.1.18

26 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 shifts 6,038 corona suspects to hospi ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Jhang warns shopkeepers agains ..

2 minutes ago

Six mobile utility stores operating in Multan regi ..

2 minutes ago

Apartment fire sends Canada PM's mother to hospita ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.