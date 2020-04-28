Commissioner Bahawalpur for strict action against hoarding, overpricing

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that hoarding and overcharging would be dealt with iron hands and culprits be penalized with heavy fines as well as imprisonment

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Tuesday said that hoarding and overcharging would be dealt with iron hands and culprits be penalized with heavy fines as well as imprisonment.

This he said while presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here.

Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates to enhance their monitoring and keep a vigil on elements who cause artificial inflation in markets.

He said that all-out efforts would be made to safeguard the interest of masses.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and other concerned officers. Deputy Commissioners of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan districts attended the meeting through video link.