Commissioner Bahawalpur for timely completion of development projects

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has directed the officers to ensure timely completion of development projects in order to facilitate the masses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has directed the officers to ensure timely completion of development projects in order to facilitate the masses.

While presiding over a meeting of Divisional Development Working Committee here today at his office here today he said that the officers should visit the sites of undergoing projects and keep a vigil on pace and quality of the work.

The meeting approved funds of Rs 21 million in the current fiscal year for construction of new block at Government Postgraduate College Bahawalnagar which will be completed with a total cost of Rs 160 million.

The meeting also gave a nod to Rs 100 million for construction of roads and water supply in rural areas of Rahim Yar Khan under Public health Engineering Department.

The government also revised and approved the cost of Abbasi Road in Rahim Yar Khan district which will be completed with Rs 57.169 million. The meeting also approved the revised cost of Rs 51.164 million for the construction of 8.15 kilometres lengthy road in Fort Abbas, Bahawalnagar district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director Development Nousheen Malik and officers of concerned departments. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel attended the meeting through video link.