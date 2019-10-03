UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur For Timely Completion Of Development Projects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 06:26 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur for timely completion of development projects

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has directed the officers to ensure timely completion of development projects in order to facilitate the masses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal has directed the officers to ensure timely completion of development projects in order to facilitate the masses.

While presiding over a meeting of Divisional Development Working Committee here today at his office here today he said that the officers should visit the sites of undergoing projects and keep a vigil on pace and quality of the work.

The meeting approved funds of Rs 21 million in the current fiscal year for construction of new block at Government Postgraduate College Bahawalnagar which will be completed with a total cost of Rs 160 million.

The meeting also gave a nod to Rs 100 million for construction of roads and water supply in rural areas of Rahim Yar Khan under Public health Engineering Department.

The government also revised and approved the cost of Abbasi Road in Rahim Yar Khan district which will be completed with Rs 57.169 million. The meeting also approved the revised cost of Rs 51.164 million for the construction of 8.15 kilometres lengthy road in Fort Abbas, Bahawalnagar district.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed, Director Development Nousheen Malik and officers of concerned departments. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel attended the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Water Visit Road Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Fort Abbas Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Two Illegal Gateway Exchanges Raided in Peshawar a ..

19 minutes ago

At Least 5 Dead Including Perpetrator in Knife Att ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University issues BA/BSc exam schedule

2 minutes ago

Pakistan always stands with Kashmiris in their str ..

2 minutes ago

Hundreds of Protesters Gather in Baghdad's Dora De ..

2 minutes ago

Netherlands and Ireland to host Pakistan before WT ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.