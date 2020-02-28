UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur Holds Open Court To Listen Complaints

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 06:57 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur holds open court to listen complaints

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held weekly open kachehri at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held weekly open kachehri at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis. He said that open kachehries were part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. As many as 35 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments. Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Setback for Qalandars as Haris Rauf feels pain in ..

23 minutes ago

DoH-AD to quarantine contacts of two Italian cycli ..

30 minutes ago

At least 11 people injured in student clash at PU

36 minutes ago

Most preferred number of children a married couple ..

53 minutes ago

Ali Zafar says another anthem song for PSL to be r ..

54 minutes ago

UVAS holds awarenessseminar on Rabies

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.