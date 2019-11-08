UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bahawalpur Holds Open Kachehri

Fri 08th November 2019

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kachehri at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kachehri at his office here on Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the open kachehri.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on priority basis.

He said that open kachehries were part of Punjab government's policy for solving people's problems.

As many as 18 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments.

Commissioner listened the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers. He also sought replies from concerned officers in next week's open kachehri.

