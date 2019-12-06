Commissioner Bahawalpur Holds Open Kachehri
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:19 PM
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry has said that he has opted open door policy for the visiting complainants
While addressing the complainants at open kachehri in the lawn of his office here Friday, he said that solving people's problems was a priority of Punjab government. As many as 26 complainants submitted their applications related to various departments. Commissioner has sought replies from concerned officers on next open kachehri.