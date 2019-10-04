(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kachehri at his office here Friday to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the open kachehri.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems.

Complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments. Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

He also seek replies from concerned officers in next week's open kachehri.