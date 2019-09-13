UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bahawalpur Listens To Complains In Open Katcheri

Fri 13th September 2019 | 07:09 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur listens to complains in open katcheri

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Friday held weekly open kachehri at his office here to resolve people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal Friday held weekly open kachehri at his office here to resolve people's problems.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed were also present at the open katcheri.

The commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. As many as 16 complainants attended the kachehri and submitted their applications regarding various departments.

The commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers. The citizens applauded the organizing of open kachehri which helps in resolving their issues.

