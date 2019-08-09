Commissioner Bahawalpur listens to complaints in open kachehri

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kachehri at his office here today to resolve people's problems.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the open kachehri.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis. He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. More than 18 complainants attended the kachehri and submitted their applications. Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers. The citizens applauded the organizing of open kachehri which helps in resolving their issues.