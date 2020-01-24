Commissioner Bahawalpur listens to complaints at open kachehri

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry held weekly open kachehri at his office here today to resolve people's problems on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis.

He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems. As many as 30 complainants submitted their applications regarding various departments.

Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Ali were also present at the occasion.