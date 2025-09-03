Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief camps

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen, along with Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq, visited various flood-affected areas and relief camps in the region.

She inspected relief facilities at Government High school Israni, Khairpur Tamewali Gymnasium, Government Elementary School Haji Ghulam Muhammad Kalyar (Samasatta), and Government High School Fatuwali. She directed the authorities to ensure uninterrupted supply of food to all families staying in the relief camps. Rescue 1122, the Health Department, and the Livestock Department are providing essential services at the camps, including medical treatment for residents and veterinary care for livestock. The commissioner also reviewed the distribution of fodder and feed for animals.

During her visit, Musarrat Jabeen met women and children residing in the camps, reassured them, and encouraged them to remain strong in the face of difficulties.

She later inspected the flood situation at Head Siphon and received a detailed briefing on protective measures being taken. The briefing, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyab Sami Khan, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Tamewali Shahid Iqbal, Additional Secretary Fisheries, Wildlife & Forests South Punjab Ashfaq Ahmed Siyal, and other officers, highlighted current water flows: 269,000 cusecs at Head Ganda Singh, 122,000 cusecs at Head Sulemanki, and 95,000 cusecs at Head islam. The commissioner instructed officials to mobilize all available resources to protect lives and property and to accelerate the relocation of people and their livestock to safer areas.