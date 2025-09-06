Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief efforts in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen on Saturday visited Bahawalnagar to review the ongoing flood relief operations.

According to a spokesperson,She briefed the detail to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhun and the district administration about the current situation and the facilities being provided at relief camps.

The DC informed her that affected families were being provided with food,medicines,clean drinking water,fodder for livestock and other essential services.

Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen directed that no shortage of facilities at any flood relief camp would be tolerated. She stressed that further improvements should be made in relief activities and instructed all departments to work in close coordination to provide maximum assistance to people during this difficult time.

She also emphasized ensuring medical aid for victims and special care for children needs.