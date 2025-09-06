Commissioner Bahawalpur Reviews Flood Relief Efforts In Bahawalnagar
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2025 | 04:50 PM
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Musarrat Jabeen on Saturday visited Bahawalnagar to review the ongoing flood relief operations.
According to a spokesperson,She briefed the detail to Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhun and the district administration about the current situation and the facilities being provided at relief camps.
The DC informed her that affected families were being provided with food,medicines,clean drinking water,fodder for livestock and other essential services.
Commissioner Musarrat Jabeen directed that no shortage of facilities at any flood relief camp would be tolerated. She stressed that further improvements should be made in relief activities and instructed all departments to work in close coordination to provide maximum assistance to people during this difficult time.
She also emphasized ensuring medical aid for victims and special care for children needs.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
Rana urges PTI to resolve political issues through dialogue
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Conference highlights threats from Qadianis in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Bahawalpur reviews flood relief efforts in Bahawalnagar2 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs officers to arrange relief goods for flood affected areas2 minutes ago
-
State honor paid to martyred police personnel in Kohat2 minutes ago
-
Milad cake cut at Clock Tower Chowk2 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police conduct crackdown against drug peddlers, arrest three suspects2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated with religious fervor12 minutes ago
-
Defence Day a bright symbol of our sacrifice, unity: Awais Leghari12 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly visits flood-hit areas in Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Police set up help desks at all flood relief camps:DPO32 minutes ago
-
September 6: a historic day of courage and bravery, when nation made Pakistan invincible: Mohsin Naq ..52 minutes ago
-
PERA force recovers 27,000 maunds wheat from hoarders52 minutes ago