UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO Hold Open Kachehri To Listen Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:28 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO hold open kachehri to listen complaints

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kachehri at his office here today to resolve people's problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal held weekly open kachehri at his office here today to resolve people's problems.

Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood was also present at the open kachehri.

Commissioner said that all the officers must adopt an open door policy and listen to the complaints of people and resolve them on a priority basis. He said that open kachehries are part of Punjab government's policy of solving people's problems.

Several complainants attended the kachehri and submitted their applications. Commissioner heard the complaints and took immediate notice on the applications and issued directions to the concerned officers.

As many as 17 complaints were submitted at the open kachehri.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Youth killed in dacoity in Sialkot

50 seconds ago

Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement on Expansion of F ..

51 seconds ago

Severity of Russian Criminal Code's Self-Defense C ..

53 seconds ago

QEC Islamia University of Bahawalpur visits Bahawa ..

56 seconds ago

MNA Ramesh Kumar meets IGP Sindh

5 minutes ago

Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Regional ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.