Commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO Visit Site On Train Accident

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:08 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO visit site on train accident

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood Thursday visited Vilhar Railway Station to inspect the site of train accident

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal and Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood Thursday visited Vilhar Railway Station to inspect the site of train accident.

Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Jameel Ahmad Jameel and District Police Officer (DPO) Rahim Yar Khan Umar Salamat briefed them about the accident, rescue and relief operation.

The commissioner and RPO expressed deep grief over human loss and appreciated the efforts of district administration, police, and Rescue 1122 for rescue and relief operation which saved many precious lives.

The RPO said that a joint investigation team would probe the accident. He appreciated the role of district police for reaching the site of the incident and traffic police for shifting the injured persons to hospitals in time.

He said that police personnel had set a great example by donating blood for the injured persons. Later, the commissioner and RPO visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Sadiqabad and Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to enquire after the health of injured persons.

