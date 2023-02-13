Commissioner Bahawalpur transferred

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab has notified the transfer of Commissioner Bahawalpur with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by S&GAD, Government of Punjab, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Jahangir Anwar (PMS-ex-PSS)-BS-20) is hereby transferred with immediate effect.

The notification further said Jahangir Anwar is directed to report to the Service and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab for further orders.