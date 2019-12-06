Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits Awami Khidmat Markaz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 07:51 PM
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Awami Khidmat Markaz here Friday
He appreciated the idea of solving several problems of people under one roof through a better delivery system. Commissioner was briefed that Awami Khidmat Markaz provides facilities such as birth certificate, death certificate, Nikah registration, domicile, form-B, driving license and arms license to the masses under the same roof.