Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Awami Khidmat Markaz

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Awami Khidmat Markaz here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Awami Khidmat Markaz here Friday. He visited various counters and inquired from visiting persons about facilities being provided at the service centre.

He appreciated the idea of solving several problems of people under one roof through a better delivery system. Commissioner was briefed that Awami Khidmat Markaz provides facilities such as birth certificate, death certificate, Nikah registration, domicile, form-B, driving license and arms license to the masses under the same roof.