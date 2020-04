Commissioner Bahawalpur visits bio-safety level 3 laboratory

Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Thursday visited Biosafety Level 3 lab established at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for coronavirus patients

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner, Bahawalpur Division, Asif Iqbal Chaudhry on Thursday visited Biosafety Level 3 lab established at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur for coronavirus patients.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and officers of Health Department.

Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf briefed Commissioner about the laboratory.

The laboratory comprises disinfection room, scrub room, changing room, BSL 2 area and BSL 3 area.

The laboratory is capable of conducting all the pathological tests, PCRs and HINI tests for coronavirus patients.

Commissioner appreciated for timely setting up of the laboratory to facilitate the people.

He also eulogized doctors and paramedical staff who are performing their duties with efficiency.

He expressed satisfaction over facilities available at hospital for coronavirus patients.