Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Cholistan University

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences here Friday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited the Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences here Friday. He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada and Director Finance Nousheen Malik.

Deputy Registrar of the university Samlan Mirza briefed Commissioner about the university. Commissioner visited various sections of the university and inspected construction work. In the end, Commissioner planted a sapling in a lawn of the university to initiate plantation campaign.