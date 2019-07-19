UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits District Courts, Juvenile Room

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits district courts, juvenile room

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed, Friday visited district courts here

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed, Friday visited district courts here.

Both the officers visited the Juvenile room at the court.

The room was decorated with cartoons and characters from children bedtime stories.

There were unbreakable plastic chairs for children and comfortable sofa for the adults at the room. Both the officers appreciated the well maintained juvenile room and affirmed to establish such rooms at other government departments as well.

