Commissioner Bahawalpur visits Islamia University of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar on Tuesday said that the collaboration and cooperation of the academia and the administration could produce the best results in resolving various issues relevant to public.

Commissioner Bahawalpur expressed these views in a meeting of a special committee set held here in Islamia University of Bahawalpur, to determine the availability and pricing mechanism of production, demand and supply of essential commodities Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice Chancellor also attended the meeting on invitation of Commissioner Bahawalpur.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said "Under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, projects have been started in the university which are in line with teaching and research and national requirements which are highly commendable." Commissioner Bahawalpur said"Bahawalpur is a clean city and the adjoining Cholistan and rural areas are rich in agricultural and livestock resources." He said"University has highly specialized experts in various fields and they also have research data available which can be utilized by the administration to monitor the production, supply and demand of various commodities and their availability in the market." The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner General Liaquat Ali Gillani, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Bahawalpur Aamir Khichi, senior officials from Agriculture, Livestock, Food and Statistics Departments.

The meeting was attended by the university officials included Dr. Ali Azam, Economist, Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza, Director, International Cropping Research Center and Rizwan Majeed, Director, Information Technology.

It was decided at the meeting that the said committee would review the supply of essential conditions on scientific basis. Necessary statistics would be collected in this regard and recommendations would also be made to rectify the deficiencies in the marketing system.

Earlier, a briefing was given to Commissioner Bahawalpur on Weather Generator Technology, the latest project of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to increase rainfall in Cholistan. It was informed on the occasion that millions of acres of land in Cholistan could be converted into green lands and agro-economic zones by increasing rainfall.

With this project, the current rainfall ratio in Cholistan can be increased from 120 mm to 300 mm, which can add 2 to 3 billion to the agricultural economy by growing Rabi and Kharif crops.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said"This project is of great importance in terms of food security and agrarian economy. On this occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur was also apprised of the research done by the University on Bahawalpur Air Quality Index. In addition, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur will also take part in various projects for the beautification of Bahawalpur city."