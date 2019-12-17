UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bahawalpur Visits Land Record Center

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 08:57 PM

Commissioner Bahawalpur visits land record center

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Computerized Land Record Center Bahawalpur Saddar here Tuesday. He talked to the visiting persons and inquired about their problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Computerized Land Record Center Bahawalpur Saddar here Tuesday. He talked to the visiting persons and inquired about their problems.

He directed the staff of the land record centre to treat the visiting persons with hospitality and resolve their issues on a priority basis. Commissioner said that Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts will visit land record centres fortnightly while Assistant Commissioners will visit land record centres of their respective tehsils twice a week.

He said that service delivery is being eased up to facilitate masses. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Visit Bahawalpur Saddar

Recent Stories

Austria court overturns benefit cuts aimed at immi ..

2 minutes ago

Japan swim queen Ikee leaves leukaemia hospital

2 minutes ago

DG Lahore Development Authority reviews constructi ..

2 minutes ago

Iraqi Court Sentences Lawmaker to 6 Years in Priso ..

7 minutes ago

Savilakehari celebrated as part of ongoing Chawmos ..

7 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin opens first Jinnah satellite filter clin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.