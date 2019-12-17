Commissioner Bahawalpur visits land record center

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Computerized Land Record Center Bahawalpur Saddar here Tuesday. He talked to the visiting persons and inquired about their problems

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhry visited Computerized Land Record Center Bahawalpur Saddar here Tuesday. He talked to the visiting persons and inquired about their problems.

He directed the staff of the land record centre to treat the visiting persons with hospitality and resolve their issues on a priority basis. Commissioner said that Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts will visit land record centres fortnightly while Assistant Commissioners will visit land record centres of their respective tehsils twice a week.

He said that service delivery is being eased up to facilitate masses. Additional Commissioner Coordination Aftab Peerzada was also present at the occasion.