Commissioner Bannu assures provision of clean, safe edible items to citizens

Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that the long standing demand of the people and business community of Bannu Division for provision of clean, safe, standard and unadulterated food items has been met

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Tuesday said that the long standing demand of the people and business community of Bannu Division for provision of clean, safe, standard and unadulterated food items has been met.

To achieve this goal, the vehicle of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority's mobile food testing laboratory has reached Bannu division which would be able to check the quality of any food item in ten to fifteen minutes to ensure the availability of clean, neat food items to the people of Bannu from the month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while inspecting the vehicle of Mobile Food Testing Laboratory by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority in his office. Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Bannu Division and technical staff were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority Bannu Division Muhammad Abbas gave a detailed briefing to Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on the features and operation of the mobile testing laboratory.

He said that in this laboratory there would be satisfactory testing of milk, beverages, edible oil, ghee and spices etc and the result of which would be extracted in ten to fifteen minutes.

Deputy Commissioner Bannu said that a meeting would be arranged with the Assistant Commissioner and all the Additional Assistant Commissioners in this regard so that the district administration and the officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority could take action through a joint strategy to ensure the supply of clean and quality food to the people.