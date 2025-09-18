Open Menu

Commissioner Bannu Calls For Collective Efforts For Regional Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 10:48 PM

Commissioner Bannu Division Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood on Thursday has said that peace, stability and development in the region required collective efforts from government institutions as well as local political, social and religious leaders

He was addressing a grand jirga at the office of the Deputy Commissioner in Lakki Marwat, attended by the Regional Police Officer Bannu Sajjad Khan, Commander 155 Brigade, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Hameedullah Khan, District Police Officer Nazir Khan, along with the elders, political and social figures and representatives of different schools of thought.

The participants discussed the overall situation in the area, including law and order, timely completion of the developmental schemes, social justice, crime prevention and the eradication of terrorism and drug trafficking.

The elders stressed that peace and prosperity could only be achieved through cooperation between the public and state institutions.

Commissioner Mahmood and the RPO assured the participants that the government had already accelerated steps to improve law and order and public welfare but said the success of these measures depended on public support. They also pledged to revive stalled projects and initiate new ones on a priority basis.

The jirga participants thanked the commissioner and other senior officials for their attention and seriousness, vowing to stand by the government in all efforts. They also urged that such meaningful jirgas should continue in future to strengthen trust and coordination between the administration and the public.

