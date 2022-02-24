UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Bannu Chairs Meeting Of Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee To Review Security

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Commissioner Bannu chairs meeting of Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee to review security

Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee to review the law and order situation and further enhancing coordination among the institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee to review the law and order situation and further enhancing coordination among the institutions.

Addressing the meeting, he said that concrete steps had been taken to maintain peace and security in the division.

He said that due to efforts of police and law enforcement agencies, overall law and order situation was satisfactory.

The meeting was attended by Commanding Officer 116 Brigade, Brigadier Umar Zia Cheema, Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan, District Police Officer Bannu , Imran Shahid, DPO Lakki Marwat Prince Umar Abbas Babar, DPO North Waziristan Aqiq Hussain and other senior law enforcement officials were present.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that it was the duty of all to maintain law and order keeping in view the sensitivity of Bannu district.

He said that it was collective responsibility to ensure peaceful environment affected by militancy in the region.

He said that security of all sensitive places including prisons, schools, colleges and universities would be further tightened.

He said that security of foreign nationals working on ongoing mega development projects in Bannu division would also be ensured.

Related Topics

Bannu North Waziristan Police Law And Order Lakki Marwat All

Recent Stories

Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsas Kifalat Office in ..

Sania Nishtar inaugurates Ehsas Kifalat Office in Jamrud

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs in operation at ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs in operation at Shahra-e-Faisal

2 minutes ago
 Levis personnel killed in Mastung

Levis personnel killed in Mastung

2 minutes ago
 Kamyub Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Wrestling League fr ..

Kamyub Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Wrestling League from March 7 in KP

2 minutes ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh urges masses to join Haqooq-e-S ..

Haleem Adil Sheikh urges masses to join Haqooq-e-Sindh March to get rid of Zarda ..

21 minutes ago
 Nine injured in road mishap

Nine injured in road mishap

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>