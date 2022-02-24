Commissioner Bannu chairs meeting of Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee to review security

Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee to review the law and order situation and further enhancing coordination among the institutions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee to review the law and order situation and further enhancing coordination among the institutions.

Addressing the meeting, he said that concrete steps had been taken to maintain peace and security in the division.

He said that due to efforts of police and law enforcement agencies, overall law and order situation was satisfactory.

The meeting was attended by Commanding Officer 116 Brigade, Brigadier Umar Zia Cheema, Regional Police Officer Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Captain (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Iqbal Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Daulat Khan, District Police Officer Bannu , Imran Shahid, DPO Lakki Marwat Prince Umar Abbas Babar, DPO North Waziristan Aqiq Hussain and other senior law enforcement officials were present.

Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that it was the duty of all to maintain law and order keeping in view the sensitivity of Bannu district.

He said that it was collective responsibility to ensure peaceful environment affected by militancy in the region.

He said that security of all sensitive places including prisons, schools, colleges and universities would be further tightened.

He said that security of foreign nationals working on ongoing mega development projects in Bannu division would also be ensured.