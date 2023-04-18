UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Bannu Division Chairs Meeting To Prevent Smuggling Of Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 08:27 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Parvez Sobatkhel on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to address the issue of smuggling of essential commodities out of the tribal district of North Waziristan.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, decided to establish multiple check posts to prevent the illegal smuggling of wheat, flour, sugar, and fertilizer.

District officials and police department officials will be present at all times for continuous monitoring, and legal action will be taken against those caught smuggling.

He said that these measures will not only prevent illegal smuggling but also help in avoiding overspending and hoarding.

