Commissioner Bannu ensures peaceful Muharram observance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Commissioner Bannu Division, Parvez Sobatkhel, has presided over a meeting with Shia leaders to maintain peace during Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shah Saud Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Rahmat Ali, Assistant Commissioner Development Gul Nawaz Khan, and other relevant officers.

The Commissioner emphasized that a comprehensive security plan is being finalized to ensure peace during Muharram in the division. He reiterated that peaceful observance of Muharram is a top priority for the police, and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.

Highlighting the importance of mutual respect in islam, he urged everyone to honor each other's beliefs and sects.

The religious leaders presented several suggestions, which Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid assured would be implemented.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to work together to maintain peace and security during Muharram in the division.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shah Saud presided over a meeting at his office to discuss district-level arrangements for Muharram, focusing on peace and security measures.