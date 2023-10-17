Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedness, holding consultation with stakeholders

Commissioner Bannu Division, Pervaiz Sabat Khel Tuesday underscored the pivotal role of all departments in reducing losses caused by climate induced natural disasters emphasizing the need for preparing effective plans to cope situations in case of disasters

He was addressing the inaugural session of a one-day consultation workshop regarding provincial disaster management. The workshop was attended by officials from various government departments including Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Bannu, Hamid Iqbal, and Additional Deputy Commissioner Lucky Marwat Planning and representatives from non-governmental organizations.

Commissioner urged every department to develop comprehensive disaster management plans to address natural disasters.

He commended the consultative process concerning the Provincial Disaster Management Plan (2023-2030) initiated by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and donor agencies at the divisional level.

Commissioner also called for meaningful consultations with stakeholders throughout the process and emphasized the effective involvement of public representatives to create a viable plan.

The workshop participants were informed that the plan is being developed in accordance with National Disaster Management Act 2010 to enhance emergency and disaster preparedness.