UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Bannu Holds Meeting To Ensure Successful Conduct 7th Digital Census

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Commissioner Bannu holds meeting to ensure successful conduct 7th digital census

Commissioner Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel on Saturday presided over a high-level meeting in his office to discuss the upcoming 7th Digital Census and ensure it is conducted successfully

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel on Saturday presided over a high-level meeting in his office to discuss the upcoming 7th Digital Census and ensure it is conducted successfully.

The meeting aimed to provide necessary facilities to personnel involved in completing all stages of the census and to achieve set targets.

During the meeting, officials from relevant departments informed the commissioner about overall preparations, procedures, and completion of the census.

Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel emphasized the importance of carrying out the population and household census without any shortcomings, ensuring its accuracy and certification.

He further added that district control rooms will be established in the three districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and North Waziristan to promptly address any issues faced by people during the census.

The meeting was attended by officials from Pakistan Army, NADRA, Bureau of Statistics, district administration, and other relevant departments.

The commissioner stressed that there would be no compromise on the performance of the deployed staff and urged them to inform relevant authorities in advance if they face any difficulties.

Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel called upon all people to actively participate in the house census, which is a national duty, and provide correct information.

He urged the people of Bannu division to fully cooperate with the census staff from March 1 to April 1, 2023, to ensure the successful completion of this basic national duty.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu North Waziristan Army Lakki Marwat March April All From

Recent Stories

31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad ..

31 shopkeepers fined, 4 shops sealed in Faisalabad

59 seconds ago
 Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 day ..

Repair of CRBC canal to be completed within 45 days: Faisal Karim Kundi

1 second ago
 Imran responsible for prevailing economic conditio ..

Imran responsible for prevailing economic conditions: Federal Minister for Pover ..

1 minute ago
 Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 40 kg hash ..

Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover 40 kg hashish in D I Khan

1 minute ago
 Kid of class 5th allegedly abducted in Khangarh

Kid of class 5th allegedly abducted in Khangarh

1 minute ago
 Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

Maryam Nawaz reacts to Imran Khan’s tweets

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.