Commissioner Bannu holds meeting to ensure successful conduct 7th digital census

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel on Saturday presided over a high-level meeting in his office to discuss the upcoming 7th Digital Census and ensure it is conducted successfully.

The meeting aimed to provide necessary facilities to personnel involved in completing all stages of the census and to achieve set targets.

During the meeting, officials from relevant departments informed the commissioner about overall preparations, procedures, and completion of the census.

Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel emphasized the importance of carrying out the population and household census without any shortcomings, ensuring its accuracy and certification.

He further added that district control rooms will be established in the three districts of Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and North Waziristan to promptly address any issues faced by people during the census.

The meeting was attended by officials from Pakistan Army, NADRA, Bureau of Statistics, district administration, and other relevant departments.

The commissioner stressed that there would be no compromise on the performance of the deployed staff and urged them to inform relevant authorities in advance if they face any difficulties.

Commissioner Pervaiz Sobat Khel called upon all people to actively participate in the house census, which is a national duty, and provide correct information.

He urged the people of Bannu division to fully cooperate with the census staff from March 1 to April 1, 2023, to ensure the successful completion of this basic national duty.