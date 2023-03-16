Commissioner Bannu holds meetings to review law, order situation, drug trade

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel has expressed his resolve to use all available resources to maintain peace and order in the region, prevent drug trafficking, monitor Afghan refugees and eradicate terrorism to achieve lasting peace.

In two separate meetings of the National Action Plan and Divisional Intelligence Implementation Committee held here Thursday, the Commissioner emphasized the need for an effective and efficient performance of all government institutions to serve the people.

The meetings discussed the overall situation of law and order in Bannu Division, drug prevention, peace establishment, movement of foreigners, and obstacles in the way of peace and development.

The Commissioner instructed the officials to take strict measures to prevent unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and to establish steering committees consisting of police and district administration to determine the plan of action and monitor the entry and movement of Afghan citizens.

Chairing the Divisional Intelligence Implementation Committee, the Commissioner instructed the officials to take action against any activities that are against the national interest.

It was also emphasized to stop the way of illegal mobile SIM sellers and other crimes.

Furthermore, the Commissioner agreed to provide funds for all development projects of the police in the newly merged districts to further improve the law and order situation. The meeting ended with a pledge to work together to ensure peace and prosperity in Bannu Division.