UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Bannu Holds Meetings To Review Law, Order Situation, Drug Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner Bannu holds meetings to review law, order situation, drug trade

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division Pervaiz Sobat Khel has expressed his resolve to use all available resources to maintain peace and order in the region, prevent drug trafficking, monitor Afghan refugees and eradicate terrorism to achieve lasting peace.

In two separate meetings of the National Action Plan and Divisional Intelligence Implementation Committee held here Thursday, the Commissioner emphasized the need for an effective and efficient performance of all government institutions to serve the people.

The meetings discussed the overall situation of law and order in Bannu Division, drug prevention, peace establishment, movement of foreigners, and obstacles in the way of peace and development.

The Commissioner instructed the officials to take strict measures to prevent unregistered vehicles and motorcycles and to establish steering committees consisting of police and district administration to determine the plan of action and monitor the entry and movement of Afghan citizens.

Chairing the Divisional Intelligence Implementation Committee, the Commissioner instructed the officials to take action against any activities that are against the national interest.

It was also emphasized to stop the way of illegal mobile SIM sellers and other crimes.

Furthermore, the Commissioner agreed to provide funds for all development projects of the police in the newly merged districts to further improve the law and order situation. The meeting ended with a pledge to work together to ensure peace and prosperity in Bannu Division.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Bannu Police Law And Order Mobile Vehicles All Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

18 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

19 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

19 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Su ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Counci ..

19 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports Group’s Digital District

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.