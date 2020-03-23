UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bannu Reviews COVID-19 Combating Arrangements

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner Bannu reviews COVID-19 combating arrangements

Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Siddique Monday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Lakki Marwat wherein he visited the male and female wards and reviewed arrangements for combating COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Siddique Monday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Lakki Marwat wherein he visited the male and female wards and reviewed arrangements for combating COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no coronavirus case has been registered in Districts Lakki Marwat and Bannu and efforts are being to arrest the spread of the virus. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb was also present on the occasion.

He said that prevention is better than treatment therefore all means are being adopted at the government level for timely control over the spread of the virus.

He urged upon the people to remain inside their houses and maintain social distance to stop this pandemic from spread.

The Commissioner said that he is confident that the aware people of Lakki Marwat will face this challenge to prove themselves as civilized citizens of the country.

Later, the Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Siddique and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb visited Government Poly-Technical College, Ghazni Khel wherein they inspected wards for COVID-19 patients.

Related Topics

Bannu Ghazni Male Lakki Marwat All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

125 tonnes medical equipment to reach from China: ..

6 minutes ago

Tenth Il-76 Russian Plane Heading to Italy to Assi ..

52 seconds ago

PBIF demands free medical aid for coronavirus affe ..

19 minutes ago

10 held for decanting, selling loose petrol in Fai ..

55 seconds ago

5 prayer leaders held for violating amplifier act ..

56 seconds ago

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik ins ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.