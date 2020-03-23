Commissioner Bannu reviews COVID-19 combating arrangements

Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Siddique Monday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Lakki Marwat wherein he visited the male and female wards and reviewed arrangements for combating COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Siddique Monday visited District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Lakki Marwat wherein he visited the male and female wards and reviewed arrangements for combating COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no coronavirus case has been registered in Districts Lakki Marwat and Bannu and efforts are being to arrest the spread of the virus. Deputy Commissioner (DC), Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb was also present on the occasion.

He said that prevention is better than treatment therefore all means are being adopted at the government level for timely control over the spread of the virus.

He urged upon the people to remain inside their houses and maintain social distance to stop this pandemic from spread.

The Commissioner said that he is confident that the aware people of Lakki Marwat will face this challenge to prove themselves as civilized citizens of the country.

Later, the Commissioner Bannu Division, Adil Siddique and Deputy Commissioner (DC), Lakki Marwat, Abdul Haseeb visited Government Poly-Technical College, Ghazni Khel wherein they inspected wards for COVID-19 patients.