Commissioner Bannu Reviews Development Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner Bannu reviews development projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Bannu Division Captain (R) Khalid Mahmood on Friday has chaired a detailed review meeting to assess ongoing, proposed and new development projects across the division.

The meeting, held at the Commissioner’s office, aimed to ensure compliance with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government directives and maintain transparency in developmental initiatives. Senior officials from relevant departments including Public Health, C&W, Irrigation, Livestock, and Law, attended the session alongside Additional Deputy Commissioners of Bannu and Lakki Marwat.

Departmental representatives provided briefings on the current status of projects, challenges faced and future action plans.

Commissioner Mahmood directed the authorities concerned to complete all projects on schedule and address pending issues promptly to ensure successful implementation and public welfare.

He emphasized that development projects should be executed transparently so that citizens can fully benefit and called for detailed reports on targets to allow the provincial government to monitor performance. Participants agreed to take immediate measures to expedite project completion and ensure effective implementation.

The Commissioner concluded the meeting by stressing that public welfare initiatives should not only be completed but also meet standards of transparency and quality for the benefit of the division’s residents.

