Commissioner Bannu visits isolation ward in Miran Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Bannu, Aadil Sadiq Friday visited isolation ward of corona victims in Miran Shah and inspected facilities to patients.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed provision of best available facilities to patients and said they should not be left unattended.

He also paid tribute to medical professionals to serve the humanity in this hour of need and crises.

He also urged people to maintain social distancing and follow the instructions for their own safety and to eradicate virus from the country.