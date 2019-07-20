Commissioner Bannu visits polling stations

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Bannu Adil Siddique Saturday visited polling stations in the far-flung areas of District Bannu in connection with the historical elections for the KP Assembly in the merged tribal districts.

The Commissioner during the visit of the polling stations interacted with the polling staff, polling agents and voters and asked from them about the arrangements made for the balloting.

He directed the polling staff to be polite with the voters so that they could exercise their right of vote in a smooth and peaceful atmosphere.

Accompanied by Brig. Waqas the Commissioner met with the polling staff of the Pk-115 and Pk-112 and directed them to make ensure transparency during the polling and counting of voters.