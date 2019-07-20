UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Bannu Visits Polling Stations

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

Commissioner Bannu visits polling stations

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Commissioner Bannu Adil Siddique Saturday visited polling stations in the far-flung areas of District Bannu in connection with the historical elections for the KP Assembly in the merged tribal districts.

The Commissioner during the visit of the polling stations interacted with the polling staff, polling agents and voters and asked from them about the arrangements made for the balloting.

He directed the polling staff to be polite with the voters so that they could exercise their right of vote in a smooth and peaceful atmosphere.

Accompanied by Brig. Waqas the Commissioner met with the polling staff of the Pk-115 and Pk-112 and directed them to make ensure transparency during the polling and counting of voters.

Related Topics

Assembly Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vote Visit From

Recent Stories

‘Op-ed:’ UAE and China mark 35 years of constr ..

1 hour ago

New Delhi in Contact With Iran on Seized UK Oil Ta ..

2 hours ago

PIAF worried over missing export target for 2018-1 ..

2 hours ago

Child shot injured by stray bullet

2 hours ago

I congratulate valiant people of FATA upon success ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan hires lobbying services of Holland & Knig ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.