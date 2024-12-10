Open Menu

Commissioner Bannu Vows To Eliminate Polio, Stresses National Responsibility

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Bannu, Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, emphasized that there is no room for negligence in the anti-polio campaign to eradicate this debilitating disease.

He urged everyone to contribute to the upcoming polio campaign and ensure cooperation to protect children from the virus.

He made these remarks while chairing a meeting of the Divisional Task Force for Polio Eradication at his office today.

The national anti-polio campaign will be conducted from December 16 to December 20, and every effort will be made to make it a success, he stated.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer Imran Shahid, Deputy Commissioner Bannu Abdul Hameed Khan, Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan (via online), District Police Officer Bannu Ziauddin Ahmed, Additional Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat (online) and District Police Officers of Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan (online).

Health officials, Regional Coordinator Eid Nawaz Sherani, District Health Officer (online) and representatives of other relevant departments were also present.

During the meeting, Commissioner Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir underscored the importance of overcoming all obstacles in the Bannu Division for the success of the polio eradication campaign.

He stressed the need for vigilant polio workers and robust security measures to ensure every child receives polio drops and to eliminate the virus entirely.

Polio officials from Bannu, Lakki Marwat and North Waziristan presented performance reports and provided detailed briefings. Commissioner Wazir urged them to accelerate their efforts and utilize all available resources to achieve the set targets.

The commissioner emphasized that ensuring the safety of polio workers through security institutions is a top priority.

The district administrations across the division will fulfill the needs and legitimate demands of teams participating in the anti-polio campaign. However, no compromise will be made on achieving the predetermined goals of the campaign.

