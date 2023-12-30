Commissioner bans carrying arms, firing in view of New Year

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Commissioner Karachi Division Mohammed Saleem Rajput has imposed a complete ban on carrying arms, display of arms, aerial firing and use of firecrackers in view of the New Year, for two days from December 31 to January 01.

According to a notification on Saturday, the ban has been imposed within the limits of Karachi Division. The ban aimed at protecting the precious lives of the citizens.