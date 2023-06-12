Commissioner bans eight routes to secure Karachi

The Commissioner of Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon on Monday imposed a complete ban on eight unfrequented routes under section 144 CrPC in order to secure Karachi and to curb the possible movement of miscreants for a period of another two months, from June 11 to August 10 within the local limits of Karachi Division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :The Commissioner of Karachi Mohammed Iqbal Memon on Monday imposed a complete ban on eight unfrequented routes under section 144 CrPC in order to secure Karachi and to curb the possible movement of miscreants for a period of another two months, from June 11 to August 10 within the local limits of Karachi Division.

According to a communiqu� here, the ban was imposed in the exercise of powers under section 144 (6).

The routes, which were banned included (S-3) Soomar Goth, (S-5) Salu Goth, (S-6) Salu Goth, (N-9) Noor Muhammad Goth, (N-14) Hamdard University, (N-15) Hamdard University, (N-16) Hamdard University and (N-18) Dureji Trash Road.

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of District West, Malir and Keamari were authorized to take action against violators in coordination with the Senior Superintendents of the Police concerned and get violators booked under Section 188 PPC in writing in the concerned Police Stations for the violation of Section 144 CrPC.

Moreover, (S-1) Abbas Goth, (S-2) Murad Goth, (S-4) Wadera M Goth, (S-7) Western Bypass Road, (S-8) Raees Goth, Main RCD Highway, (N-10) Aftab Chowk, (N-11 & N-12) Mari Chowk, (N-13) Band Murad, and (N-17) Khuda Baksh Goth link Road shall remain open to the general public and inter-provincial transport between Sindh and Balochistan.