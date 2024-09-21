Commissioner Bans Illegal Bus Stand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi on Friday has imposed a ban on public transport vehicles standing at Babarlo By-pass and illegal bus stands, exercising powers under Section 144 Cr.P.C, following a recommendation by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur.
The ban aims to maintain traffic flow and ensure public safety by redirecting public transport vehicles to Rohri Bus Terminal.
Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi, has directed the district administration, police, and traffic police to immediately divert all public transport vehicles from Babarlo By-pass to Rohri Bus Terminal to maintain traffic flow and ensure public safety.
According to 144 order issued by Commissioner Sukkur office, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur has recommended that the illegal bus stand established at Babarlo By-pass is collecting hefty sums of money in the form of bhatta , and vehicles are being allowed to park inside and outside of the Main Super Highway, causing not only traffic management issues for the administration but also severe difficulties for citizens.
Additionally, despite the presence of a designated bus stand at Rohri Bus Terminal, illegal bus stands are operating and exploiting citizens by charging excessive fares, prompting numerous complaints.
The Deputy Commissioner recommended enforcing a ban under Section 144 on the unauthorized bus stand at Babarloi By-pass for the safety public and facilitate smooth traffic flow.
