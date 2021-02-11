Commissioner bans religious gathering in Matli on Feb 12

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch on Thursday imposed section 144 which bans all religious gatherings in Taluka Matli of Badin district on Friday (February 12).

According to notification, section 144 will remain enforced in revenue limits of taluka Matli and its surrounding areas on February 12.

The Station House Officers of the concerned police stations have been directed to take legal action against those who violate the ban imposed by the divisional administration in the mentioned areas.