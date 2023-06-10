UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Bans Sailing, Fishing, Swimming In Sea In View Of Cyclone 'Biparjoy',

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in sea in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy',

Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned sailing, fishing, swimming and bathing in the sea in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts in view of the approaching cyclone 'Biparjoy'

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned sailing, fishing, swimming and bathing in the sea in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts in view of the approaching cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

In a notification issued here on Saturday, the Commissioner cited the Pakistan Meteorological Department's advisory in that regard.

According to the notification, the ban would come into effect from June 11 and it would last till the storm subsided.

The commissioner directed the police force of the 3 districts to book the violators under section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Related Topics

Pakistan Storm Police Hyderabad Thatta Badin Sujawal June Criminals From

Recent Stories

International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adh ..

International Charity Organisation launches Al-Adha Campaign

7 minutes ago
 Rs22.02 bln budgeted for Law, Parliamentary Affair ..

Rs22.02 bln budgeted for Law, Parliamentary Affairs dept

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting regarding restoration, ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding restoration,renovation of Gymkhana restaur ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs13.4bln allocated for advancement of transport, ..

Rs13.4bln allocated for advancement of transport, mass transit system

4 minutes ago
 Rs1.52bn earmarked for religious harmony

Rs1.52bn earmarked for religious harmony

4 minutes ago
 IGP asks people to help police find out kids throu ..

IGP asks people to help police find out kids through 'Mera Piara' app

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.