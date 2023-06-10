Commissioner bans sailing, fishing, swimming in sea in view of cyclone 'Biparjoy',

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hyderabad Division Bilal Ahmed Memon has banned sailing, fishing, swimming and bathing in the sea in Thatta, Badin and Sujawal districts in view of the approaching cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

In a notification issued here on Saturday, the Commissioner cited the Pakistan Meteorological Department's advisory in that regard.

According to the notification, the ban would come into effect from June 11 and it would last till the storm subsided.

The commissioner directed the police force of the 3 districts to book the violators under section 144 (6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).