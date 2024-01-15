Open Menu

Commissioner Bans Transportation Of Fish Without Cover In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Commissioner bans transportation of Fish without cover in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi Division on Monday imposed a ban on the transportation of fish without cover within the local limits of Karachi Division for a period of two months from January 1 to March 11 with immediate effect.

According to a notification here, the ban had been imposed in the wake of a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister regarding the imposition of a ban under section 144 Cr P C against the transportation of fish without cover, which not only created public nuisance but also polluted the environment.

