Commissioner Bans Transportation Of Fish Without Cover In Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Commissioner Karachi Division on Monday imposed a ban on the transportation of fish without cover within the local limits of Karachi Division for a period of two months from January 1 to March 11 with immediate effect.
According to a notification here, the ban had been imposed in the wake of a meeting held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister regarding the imposition of a ban under section 144 Cr P C against the transportation of fish without cover, which not only created public nuisance but also polluted the environment.
Recent Stories
Blast at Azerbaijani furniture workshop kills six
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'
China-Swiss talks touch on visa-free travel, free trade
Ramiz asks young Pakistan batters to change their approach
Indian songbird fights return after cruelty ban overturned
UAJK hosts Handball tournament under under PM talent hunt program
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chie ..
Osaka crashes out as Medvedev, Gauff power on at Australian Open
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign
Al-Shifa Trust organizes 500 camps in remote areas to combat eye ailments
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Ombudsman regional office to hold 'Khuli Kutchery'12 seconds ago
-
Bilawal to address public meeting at Liaquat bagh34 minutes ago
-
ECP affirms robust preparations for 2024 general elections34 minutes ago
-
Electric lines, poles being removed for early completion of projects: FESCO Chief34 minutes ago
-
SC disposes of PTI's case regarding elections' campaign34 minutes ago
-
Woman killed as vehicle turns turtle34 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry focuses on development of smart classrooms: Madad Ali Sindhi34 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture department to hold Khuda Abad (Saani) Heritage Conference on 20 January38 minutes ago
-
University of Karachi welcomes new Batch 202438 minutes ago
-
Police raid gambling den, apprehend 10 suspects38 minutes ago
-
Pakistan needs extensive information outflow, data governance to revolutionize agrifood system: Expe ..34 minutes ago
-
AJK Launches Massive Drive Against Illegal Wood Cutting and Smuggling34 minutes ago