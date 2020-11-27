UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Bans Wedding Events At Night From Dec 01

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 10:46 PM

Commissioner bans wedding events at night from Dec 01

The Divisional Administration has imposed a ban on celebrating wedding ceremonies in night time with effect from December, 01

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Divisional Administration has imposed a ban on celebrating wedding ceremonies in night time with effect from December, 01.

As per the orders of Commissioner Hyderabad, in the wake of COVID-19, only outdoor wedding events/gatherings as per SOPs communicated by NCOC and Govt of Sindh, shall be held in daylight from 11:30 am to 03:30 pm with effect from December 01, 2020.

"No commercial shops,malls,bazaars and markets shall organize indoor summer or winter clearance sale so as to avoid any over crowding under the roof and the observance of all SOPs accordingly", order said.

The administration also warned that in case of violation of the order legal action including seizure of marriage halls and shopping malls, markets, shops would be initiated against the violators.

More Stories From Pakistan

