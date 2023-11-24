Commissioner briefed about Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Divisional commissioner Silwat Saeed held a meeting with officers of the Faisalabad Development Authority on Friday and received a detailed briefing about the Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover.

The commissioner was briefed about drawing, designing and other technical aspects of the project.

The commissioner directed authorities concerned to complete the public welfare project without delay.

The meeting was attended by Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif Ch, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Niazi and other officers.