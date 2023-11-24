Open Menu

Commissioner Briefed About Abdullahpur-Jhumra Flyover

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Commissioner briefed about Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Divisional commissioner Silwat Saeed held a meeting with officers of the Faisalabad Development Authority on Friday and received a detailed briefing about the Abdullahpur-Jhumra road flyover.

The commissioner was briefed about drawing, designing and other technical aspects of the project.

The commissioner directed authorities concerned to complete the public welfare project without delay.

The meeting was attended by Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif Ch, Additional Commissioner Coordination Musawar Ahmad Niazi and other officers.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

11 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

1 hour ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

3 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan