Commissioner briefed about performance, measures for public relief

The newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan was briefed about working, performance of different departments and measures taken for public relief on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The newly appointed Divisional Commissioner Saqib Manan was briefed about working, performance of different departments and measures taken for public relief on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner welcomed the Commissioner and apprised him about the history, culture of the city as well as the textile sector in the district.

He informed about the progress of different departments including revenue, development, District education Authority, District Health Authority, Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Parks & Horticulture Authority, Faisalabad Parking Company and others.

The commissioner was also briefed about the recovery position of various departments.

Deputy Commissioner said that 'Khuli Kutchehries' were being held on the first day of every month and so far 90 complaints of people have been resolved.

He said that Faisalabad Waste Management Company was removing 1257 metric waste daily from city areas.

Divisional Commissioner directed to speed up recovery of government dues and improve the service of the land record center.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Fazl-e-Rabi, Afifa Shajia, Muhammad Khalid andothers were present on the occasion.